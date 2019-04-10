Tulsa Entrepreneur Hopes To Stop Hot Car Child Deaths
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to KidsAndCars.Org, from 1990-2018 24 children, under the age of 14, have died from heatstroke after they were left in a vehicle in Oklahoma.
Steve Smith, a father from Tulsa, is working to make sure that a tragedy like this doesn’t occur again through technology.
“As I had a child myself I realized, okay, this is a problem and looking at statistics it just gets worse and worse every year around the country. So, I started looking into technologies and how to make it happen,” says Smith.
Smith is the founder of Binky Tech and has created an easy to use child reminder system that alerts you if you left your child in its car seat. A cloth sensor is placed under the seat that detects the weight of your child. Once you get out of that vehicle the sensor can detect once you’re about 15 feet away and send an emergency alert and alarm to your cell phone through the use of an app.
“Even the car manufacturers are trying to do something but since we have the most simple design patented we hope they will come to us once we get to that level and make it a legitimate business.”
Smith says one-in-five people admit to leaving a child behind at one point, even if just for a few seconds.
“Last year a record 51 children died nationwide, the highest ever, so it’s higher than it was when children were dying in the front seat of cars when they passed a law -it’s higher than that now,” Smith said.
Smith created a Kickstarter campaign to see if he can raise enough money to be able to test his product in the market and see if it is something consumers are willing to invest in.
Right now, they go for $99.99 with a $20.00 discount making the price $79.99.
“It is frustrating because it’s been so hard to get the word out and we haven’t been able to find traditional investors so we’re trying the crowdfunding to see if the market will back us to get it to the point where we can get some big funding behind it.”
