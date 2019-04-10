News
Dementia Friendly Tulsa Initiative Hosts Training Session At Tulsa Church
Dementia Friendly Tulsa is an initiative to train people to be more receptive to people with dementia.
On Wednesday, the all-volunteer program hosted a training session at All Souls Unitarian Church to help people interact with those with dementia and the more than 5,000 Tulsans over age 65 estimated to have Alzheimer's disease.
"So many people in the United States have a form of dementia, that dementia and Alzheimer’s have been declared a public crisis," said Susan Dornblaser of Dementia Friendly Tulsa.
Dementia Friendly Tulsa says they're willing to do their free 1-hour program to any business or organization that's interested.