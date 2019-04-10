Second Amendment Activist Arrested in Broken Arrow Park
Broken Arrow Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he was seen carrying a firearm on his shoulder in Nienhuis Park.
They say a woman called 911 saying Richard Hubbard was walking around the park pointing his gun at people. Hubbard is a second amendment activist and his friends say he was carrying an AR-15 pistol, not a rifle.
Police say they gave Hubbard commands to get on the ground and he didn’t comply so they deployed pepper balls.
Hubbard's friends say he's a very peaceful man. They say he probably didn’t get on the ground because he has a back problem and he would never point his gun at people.
"I've walked with him several times and if his gun gets tangled up on his back, he won’t even reach around to readjust it,” said Hubbard’s friend, Andrew Brame. “He won’t even grab the gun until he's ready to put it back in the car."
Brame says he usually goes along with Hubbard on all gun walks to videotape them but wasn't there Tuesday. He says they go around to different parks and public places to see how people react and raise awareness about carry laws.
“Come November, open carry rifle is going to be allowed and what we are doing is just trying to get them used to it because more people are going to start doing it when it becomes legal,” said Brame.
Tulsa Police Department has interacted with Hubbard before at different venues like the Gathering Place and Hop Jam.
They say they understand what the group is doing, but they believe it's invoking fear in people and setting back how far gun laws have come in Oklahoma.
“A firearm is a tool for protection and if you are using it to strike fear in others then you're completely undermining the foundation of why we carry these things,” said Tulsa Police Sergeant Shane Tuell.
TPD says if anyone is openly carrying in public, officers have the right to go up to them and ask to see their carry license and identification and if they refuse, they are violating the law.
“The thing is what is the motivation behind some of these actions because Oklahoma is proud second amendment state so I don’t see why we need to push that envelope," said Sgt. Tuell.
Tulsa Police and other departments in Oklahoma are always training to keep up with new gun laws. However, they wish these groups would have a conversation with them about their knowledge of these laws, instead of taking them away from the community they serve and protect.
“They need us available to help when they need help and you're taking us away from them to do your audit," said Sgt. Tuell.
Hubbard was booked into DL Moss on charges of Pointing a Firearm with Intent and Obstruction.
He posted a $15,000 bond. Brame says Hubbard was recording the incident with Broken Arrow Police Department but does not have access to his phone.