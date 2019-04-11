Barr declines to say whether Trump has seen the report

Barr said that he did not release summaries provided by Mueller's team of investigators on the report because they had not been vetted for confidential information.

"I immediately recognized that there was going to be some significant lag time between our receipt of the report and when we could actually get it out," Barr said about his receipt of the report. "None of it was releasable as I received it."

Barr also declined to say whether Mr. Trump had seen the report, although the president has said that he has not.

"The report's going to be out next week and I'm just not going to get into the details," Barr said.