Barr declines to say whether Trump has seen the report
Barr said that he did not release summaries provided by Mueller's team of investigators on the report because they had not been vetted for confidential information.
"I immediately recognized that there was going to be some significant lag time between our receipt of the report and when we could actually get it out," Barr said about his receipt of the report. "None of it was releasable as I received it."
Barr also declined to say whether Mr. Trump had seen the report, although the president has said that he has not.
"The report's going to be out next week and I'm just not going to get into the details," Barr said.
Barr says report will be released "hopefully next week"
Barr told senators he thinks a redacted version of the Mueller report will be released "hopefully next week."
Barr had told a different congressional committee Tuesday the report will be released "within a week."
Barr says he hasn't discussed any redactions with the White House
Barr told Sen. Patrick Leahy, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, that he hasn't discussed any particular redactions he will make to the Mueller report with the White House.
Barr testified Tuesday that the redaction process is going along well, and redactions will be color-coded based on the reason behind the redaction. Barr claimed he wants to provide as much justification for the redactions as possible.
Barr: "I think there was spying" on Trump campaign
Barr explained why he believed it was necessary to investigate the origins of the Russia probe. He said that federal agencies' interest in the 2016 Trump campaign raised important questions. President Trump has repeatedly complained that the origins of the investigation were illegitimate.
"Spying on a political campaign is a big deal," Barr said.
"I think spying did occur," Barr said. "Yes, I think spying did occur. But the question is whether it was predicated, adequately predicated, and I'm not suggesting it wasn't adequately predicated. But I'd need to explore that."
Barr also said that he did not think there was an issue with the FBI as a whole.
"I think there was probably a failure among the group of leaders," Barr said, adding that he thinks the FBI "is an outstanding organization." He continued, however: "I feel I have an obligation to make sure government power is not abused."
Barr discusses redactions to Mueller report
Barr reiterated that it is his intention to provide a redacted version of the Mueller report to the public, instead of his own extended summary of the report. The redactions would apply to grand jury material, sensitive intelligence information, material which would affect ongoing investigations and information that implicates the privacy or reputational interests of peripheral third parties.
Barr, who has explained the redaction process before, also said that the redactions will be made by the Justice Department in concert with Mueller's team of investigators. He said that he would meet with congressional committees to discuss some of the classified information that is redacted for the public.
Trump urges Barr to look into how "illegal" Russia investigation began
During Barr's appearance on the hill, President Trump reiterated his belief that Barr should investigate how the "illegal" and "phony" investigation into Russian collusion began. At the White House Wednesday morning, he told reporters that "there is a hunger" for a probe into the origins of the investigation.
Barr has team investigating origins of Russia probe
Attorney General William Barr has assembled a team to investigate how the Russia investigation began, a U.S. official told CBS News. Barr said in a Congressional hearingTuesday that he is "reviewing the conduct of the investigation and trying to get my arms around all the aspects of the counterintelligence investigation that was conducted during the summer of 2016."
Barr's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe, first reported by Bloomberg, is separate from the long-running Office of Inspector General investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Russia investigation.
There have been concerns within the Justice Department that it is too easy to open an investigation. This stems from the probe into former Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he did not disclose a meeting with the Russian ambassador in 2017. That case was closed, and no charges were filed.
Reporting by Paula Reid
Here's what the public learned from Barr during his House testimony Tuesday:
- Barr says he met with Mueller on March 5, so the "thinking" of the special counsel wasn't a mystery to him when he received the report to summarize it.
- The report will include redactions that are color-coded, to indicate the reason the information was redacted.
- Barr declined to say whether he has briefed the White House on the report or allowed the White House to see any of the report.
- Barr isn't committing to releasing an unredacted version of the report to Congress.
- Barr says Mueller declined to review Barr's summary of the report before releasing the summary to the public.