News
B-24 Bomber Plane Is Landing In Tulsa, Visiting Tulsa Air And Space Museum
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of the oldest flying bombers in America is landing in Tulsa.
The B-24 named "Diamond Lil" is visiting the Tulsa Air and Space Museum along with several other World War II war-birds.
The plane is the same type produced at Tulsa's Douglas aircraft factory during the war.
The planes will be on display from Friday morning through Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
You can also purchase a flight on some of the planes.
Prices range from $85 up to $3,000 depending on the plane and seat.
For more information, click here.