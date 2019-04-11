TULSA, Oklahoma - One of the oldest flying bombers in America is landing in Tulsa. 

The B-24 named "Diamond Lil" is visiting the Tulsa Air and Space Museum along with several other World War II war-birds.

The plane is the same type produced at Tulsa's Douglas aircraft factory during the war.

The planes will be on display from Friday morning through Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

You can also purchase a flight on some of the planes.

Prices range from $85 up to $3,000 depending on the plane and seat.

For more information, click here.

 