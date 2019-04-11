News
Trial Starts For Man Accused In 2017 Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - The jury trial is set to begin today for a man accused of killing a father in front of his daughter.
Tulsa police say Billie Dee Williams shot and killed Lavell Richardson inside his car in October 2017.
Officers say neighbors called them to the parked car near 56th Street North and MLK.
When police arrived, they found Richardson shot to death in the car and his two-year-old daughter in the back seat.
The toddler wasn't hurt.
Officers arrested Williams a week later.
Williams has pleaded not guilty to a first degree murder charge.
The trial's scheduled to begin begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.