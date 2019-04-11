Union Public School's Marching Band Going To 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TULSA, Oklahoma - Union Public School’s Renegade Regiment got one big surprise Thursday morning.
The marching band was chosen to perform in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
According to officials, this will be the band’s second appearance in the parade, as they also performed in 2013.
Wesley Whatley, the creative producer for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade says “Union High School Marching Band is truly the total package.”
The band will use the next 18 months to prepare for the parade.
“Union’s Renegade Regiment is ecstatic about having the opportunity to once again represent Oklahoma in the spectacle that is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Charles Pisarra, Band Director and Associate Director of Fine Arts for Union Public Schools.