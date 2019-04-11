News
OSBI Identifies Remains Of Decades-Old Homicide Victim
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The OSBI has identified the remains of a homicide victim found more than 30 years ago in Mayes County. Investigators say the victim is William Reed.
Reed was last seen by family in Bentonville, Arkansas in August 1987. Nearly a year later, skeletal remains were found on private property near Maize.
The OSBI says the remains were identified with the help of new forensic technology at the University of North Texas. The profile created matched Reed's brother and daughter who entered their DNA into a national database for missing people.