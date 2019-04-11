Tulsa Man Indicted For Threatening Mass Shooting Appears In Court
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man, who allegedly threatened to kill several people downtown on social media, appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday, said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
In March 2019, a federal grand jury indicted Jared Lorenzo Hill, 35, of Tulsa, for Interstate Communication of a Threat. The threats were made in August 2018.
“Using social media to threaten a mass shooting is not freedom of speech, it’s a federal crime. I am thankful that citizens who saw the defendant’s alleged threats immediately brought them to the attention of law enforcement authorities who acted swiftly and decisively,” said U.S. Attorney Shores. “I encourage all citizens to take seriously and report threats of violence, including those posted on social media. If you see something, say something. You might very well be saving lives.”
If convicted, Hill faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation.