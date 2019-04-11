In the survey, conducted by Monmouth University, Biden leads a field of 24 announced and potential Democratic presidential candidates with 27 percent support among Iowa voters likely to attend the state's Democratic caucuses, which will take place in February 2020. The former Vice President and longtime Delaware senator leads Sanders, who is backed by 16 percent of the potential caucus-goers; Buttigieg, supported by 9 percent of likely voters; Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, who both enjoy 7 percent support from surveyed voters; and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, backed by 6 percent of likely voters.