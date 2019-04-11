News
Gear Up For Tulsa Auto Show
Thursday, April 11th 2019, 2:57 PM CDT
Visit News On 6 at the Tulsa Auto Show on Friday, April 12 from 10am – 3pm at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
Adults (13 and older) get in for $8, children age 7-12 get in for $4 and 6-years-or-younger get in for free. You can purchase tickets at https://itkt.choicecrm.net/templates/EXPO/?prod=reg&cts_legacy_app
See the Auto Show’s own concept car, the Auto Show Alpha! The first concept car ever produced by an auto show. A full-size model designed by Kip Kubisz.
The Tulsa Auto Show opens Friday and Saturday from 10am - 9pm and on Sunday from 10am - 6pm.