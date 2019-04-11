TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a fight over a gun led to a woman's death along Highway 75 around 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Police say Matthew Thornbrough and Angela Walker were breaking into someone's car right before the shooting.

Police say even though they believe Walker's death was an accident - Matthew Thornbrough was arrested on a felony murder complaint because he was also committing a vehicle break-in.

The car was parked on the shoulder of Highway 75, near Independence after a woman on her way to work started having car trouble. Police say her dad picked her up - and when he came back for the car, discovered Thornbrough and Walker breaking into it.

The gun went off once, killing Walker.

“And that’s how fast these things can change. Because even though the gun went off by accident - he did not intend to kill his partner in crime. But, the unfortunate thing is the death of an individual while in commission of a felony is first degree murder. And now he’s looking at a first degree murder charge as a car burglar,” said Sgt. Shane Tuell, Tulsa Police.

Records show Thornbrough has several previous convictions including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree burglary and having a gun on school property.

He ran from the scene then turned himself in about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the father wasn't hurt. He's cooperating with authorities, and he will not be charged with anything, according to TPD.

Angela Walker, ODOC.
