Philbrook Exhibit Explores The 'Making Of Modern America'
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Philbrook Museum of Art has an exhibit called Making Modern America. It focuses on art from 1910 to 1960 and how artists portrayed the effects of industrial expansion, both good and bad.
Chief Curator Catherine Whitney put the collection together. It contains art from the Philbrook and other pieces on loan from museums and private collections from around the country.
The exhibit features a wonderful timeline from 1900 to 1960 highlighting events happening around the country and here at home. For example, Tulsa’s Municipal Airport was the busiest in the world in 1930.
There is also an opportunity to share your own experiences of work, past and present. There are many examples of the promise of industrial expansion as well as the profit and the progress.
The exhibit finishes with examples of the cost of rapid expansion.
“The show really tries to look at both sides,” Whitney says.
The exhibit will spark discussion and coming on May 10th, a guest panel will explore some of the issues of speed, energy, and power on display.
More information on that can be found on the Philbrook website https://philbrook.org/.