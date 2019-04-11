"Retired Oklahoma teachers dedicated their lives to the service of educating our state's children. We are deeply disappointed in today's decision by the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee to kick retirees' cost-of-living-adjustment down the road yet another year, when it has already been 11 years since their modest pension payments were last adjusted to keep up with inflation. It is also distressing that the 4 percent COLA the House passed was reduced to 2 percent by the Senate. These are not the values of Oklahomans, who respect their educators and want them to live through their retirement with dignity."