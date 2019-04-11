News
32 New U.S. Citizens Sworn In At Tulsa City Hall
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 30 people in Green Country are now officially U.S. citizens. Thirty-two people from all over the world took the Oath of Allegiance Thursday, April 11 at Tulsa City Hall.
We spoke with one man from Kosovo who has lived in Green Country since 2012 and has even opened a new restaurant with his wife.
"My love for the United States been since I knew anything around the world, so it was my first dream. My first dream to come to the United States," said Jashar Krasniqi, U.S. citizen.
Mayor G.T. Bynum says 25 to 40 immigrants are naturalized in Tulsa each month.