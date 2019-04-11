'Play Me, Tulsa' To Bring Music To The Streets This Summer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Music will soon fill parks, sidewalks and other public spaces all over the city of Tulsa. Saied Music Company is partnering with Tulsa Mayfest to present "Play Me, Tulsa."
The public piano project combines art and music. Local school districts are also getting involved.
Twelve public school art departments from Tulsa to Broken Arrow are designing and painting pianos donated by Saied Music Company.
The pianos will debut and be played at Mayfest 2019, which runs May 17th through May 19th in Tulsa's Arts District. Once the festival is over, each piano will be relocated to different outdoor spaces through out Tulsa for everyone to enjoy this summer.
Organizers say they believe that art and music have the power to unite, encourage and inspire people.
"We've heard Bach, we've heard Beethoven, something about a piano being out there and people are just dying to touch it, so I know that what they are doing is going to be so amazing out there," said Roxann Hulsey, art teacher.
Some of the locations where you'll be able to find them include Tulsa's Gathering Place, Downtown Tulsa, The Pop House, Broken Arrow Rose District, Jenks Riverwalk and many others.
The pianos will be outside and in the elements, but volunteers at each host location will provide rain jackets for the pianos to protect them during bad weather.