Man & Woman Set Fire At Tulsa London Square Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Investigators are trying to find two people who they say set a breezeway on fire at a Tulsa apartment complex while people were inside. The property manager tells News On 6, their security system is helping track down the suspects.
Video shows two people walk onto the London Square Apartment property. Several minutes later, another camera picks up a flash of light. Then flames start building up in the breezeway of one of the units. You can see two shadows leave the doorway. Seconds later, a third camera captures two faces.
"It was four minutes by the time they came in and left," said Property Manager Barbara Speidel.
Smoke-stained brick - that is what's left after the blaze, and Property Manager Barbara Speidel says she is thankful that's the only damage.
"This could've been really bad. Our buildings are old, and they have got layers and layers of paint. If it wasn't for the quick thinking and response and smelling of the fire, the whole breezeway would've been collapsed," said Speidel.
Speidel says the woman living inside the apartment was home, she heard a commotion outside and put out the flames with help from people nearby.
"My first instinct is going to the cameras," said Speidel.
And the complex has plenty of them - more than 100, to be exact. It is a security element, Speidel says, that sets their property apart from others.
"It is an extra set of eyes. They feel secure, knowing that those cameras work," said Speidel.
An element Speidel hopes will help investigators find the man and woman responsible.
"We take pride in our tenants and our community and our cameras," said Speidel.
Fire Marshals say if the fire had gone unnoticed any longer the tenants only exit might've been in engulfed in flames. I spoke to the victim. She did not want to go on camera but says she did not recognize the two people in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-596-2776.