Persons Of Interest Sought In South Tulsa Gym Car Break-Ins
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several south Tulsa Gyms are seeing a rise in car burglaries in their parking lots. Now thanks to surveillance video, Tulsa Police believe they have two persons of interest.
Tulsa Police are investigating recent car break-ins in South Tulsa Gym Parking Lots, including OrangeTheory Fitness and VASA.
OrangeTheory Fitness says they've had at least 6 car burglaries in their parking lot in the past month.
Police don't know if they are connected, but are warning people not to leave anything valuable in their cars.
"If its laying in plain sight, they are going to break the window and take it whether your door is unlocked or not," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Tim Means who is over the Burglary Unit.
Tulsa Police say it's best not to leave anything valuable in your car when you're working out, because thieves can easily look in to see what you have
"When they go to get their swole on they will lock their stuff inside their vehicle, or their glass safe is what I like to call it because it’s really not safe at all," said Sgt. Means.
One of the victims says she had a lot of cash in the form of large bills in her wallet the morning her window was shattered.
She attended the 5 a.m. Class on April 4th.
Around 5:15 a.m. on the 4th, you can see two people driving a dark colored SUV into the Walgreens parking lot right next to OrangeTheory.
Sergeant Means says they are in the store for about 15 to 20 minutes and purchased several items using cash.
"They purchase them with cash and that's what was taken during this time frame," said Sgt. Means.
The property where Orange Theory is located plans to upgrade security for all the businesses in the complex.
Orange Theory staff say even though they can't stop the break-ins, they want to do everything they can to help.
“We are actually going to have a security guard watching during those morning classes so we have eyes outside and they are going to put out some cameras, so the building is being watched 24/7,” said South Tulsa Orange Theory Fitness Manager, Ashli Turner.
OrangeTheory Fitness says most of the break ins have happened at their 5 and 6:15 a.m. classes when it's still dark outside.
And despite the break-ins, it isn't stopping people from coming in.
"They are just learning to bring their belongings in, so they are just locking it up and keeping it safer, but people are still enjoying the classes!" said Turner.
Tulsa Police ask if you recognize any of the people of interest in the video that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.