News
Tulsa Police Arrest Two Burglary Suspects In Midtown
Thursday, April 11th 2019, 10:16 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested two suspected burglars they say were breaking into homes in broad daylight. Officers got a call just before 10 a.m. April 11 about two men breaking into homes near 56th and Sheridan.
When police arrived, the men ran off.
Police arrested one of the suspects after a short chase, and K-9 officers found the other hiding in a nearby shed.
Police arrested Charles Basham, 18, and 20-year-old Justin Garrett for burglary and resisting officers.