The aviation giant said on Tuesday that it delivered 149 commercial airplanes, including 89 737s, in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the company delivered 184 planes, including 132 737s.

Safety gear as standard equipment

In a related development, Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts is introducing a bill in Congress requiring plane makers to provide airlines with all safety equipment now considered optional and to do so without an additional charge. That's because safety equipment that had not been installed on two Boeing 737 Max jets might have saved them from fatal crashes. Markey said the equipment might have alerted crews to false readings from sensors implicated in the crashes that killed all 346 aboard.

Markey says plane makers shouldn't treat safety features as luxuries that can generate additional fees like premium seats and extra bathrooms. Boeing has said its planes are equipped with "all critical features" necessary for safety. And it has said it will now provide two features that were missing in the two crashed planes free of charge.