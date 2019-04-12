News
Pickup Hits Power Pole Causes Power Outage, Damages Police Vehicle
TULSA, Oklahoma - Crews are working to repair downed power line near I-244 and Utica after a driver crashed into a pole Thursday night.
Crews had to close all lanes on I-244 around 4 a.m. Friday to replace a power line over the interstate.
All lanes of I-244 just reopened before 5 a.m.
Crews worked on both sides of I-244.
Police say someone crashed their pickup into a power pole near First Street.
One of the power lines connected to that pole fell across I-244, damaging a Tulsa Police vehicle and bringing down other nearby power poles.
Officers say the pickup driver left the scene and, now, police are working to track him down.
PSO reported 300 outages at one point.