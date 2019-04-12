2 Men Robbed At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for two men caught on surveillance video robbing two people near 49th Street and Memorial.
Tulsa Police say as two people were getting out of their car at the Westminster Apartments parking lot, when two other men pointed guns at them and made them lay on the ground.
The two robbers each pointed a pistol at two people as they walked away from their car.
The suspects forced the two people to their knees, and police say the demanded their belongings.
Officers say the robbers drove into the parking lot in a White Chevy, possibly a Malibu, and backed into a space.
Police say they walked around for about an hour before robbing the two people in the black sedan.
Officers say one of the suspects walked away and the other drove off on in the white Chevy.
If you have any information about this robbery call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.