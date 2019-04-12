Tulsa Educator Honored As 'Impactful Teacher'
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 recognizes an "Impactful Teacher" at Charles Page High School.
Alan Crone and LeAnne Taylor surprised math teacher Jay Rotert at Charles Page High School with this month's award.
Jay graduated from Charles Page and has spent his entire 15-year teaching career there.
The student who nominated him was with News On 6 to make the presentation.
"So, he's been my math instructor for the last three years and, over that time, I've watched him interact with students and with myself also and he's constantly putting us first by coming in early and also staying after school to make sure we get the instruction we need to be successful," said Labreska Jones.
Jay Rotert said "It just means more than words can describe. The emotions going through me right now, I'm not really sure to describe that. But the fact that she saw that it's just amazing."
Jay received 5-hundred dollars from News on 6 and Wortman Central Air Conditioning to use however he likes.
Wortman Central Air Conditioning is also giving him and his fellow teachers a nice lunch together.
