B-24 'Diamond Lil' Arrives At Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Commemorative Air Force's B-24 bomber "Diamond Lil" arrived in Tulsa on Friday morning.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD caught up with the World War II bomber as it flew to Tulsa International Airport.
Related Story: B-24 Bomber To Visit Tulsa Air And Space Museum
"Lil" will be at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum through Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Get more information here.
"Lil" was the 25th of 18,482 B-24s built, and was manufactured at the Consolidated Aircraft Company plant in San Diego. This airplane was damaged in a landing accident in June of 1941 and spent the war carrying people and equipment between five airplane factories around the country.
In 1948 it was sold to a can company, then changed hands one more time before the Commemorative Air Force bought it in 1968.