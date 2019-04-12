News
Manslaughter Charges Filed In Crash That Killed Pawnee County Undersheriff
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Prosecutors have charged Alexander Pummill with first-degree manslaughter.
They say Pummill crashed his truck head-on into Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson back in February, killing Johnson. Pummill is out of jail on a $20,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.
Johnson was a 14-year veteran of the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.