Two Semi Trucks Crash On Highway 412 In Rogers County
Friday, April 12th 2019, 3:19 PM CDT
Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two semis crashed on Highway 412 near 305th East Avenue Friday afternoon. The cab of one of the semis was destroyed by fire, but the driver was able to get out, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The wreck took place east of Catoosa near the I Don't Care Bar & Grill.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are closed as emergency crews respond to the wreck. People are able to exit the highways, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
We are working to learn more from OHP and will update this developing story.