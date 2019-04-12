Turley Residential Center Loses Department Of Corrections Contract
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections will no longer fund the Turley Residential Center halfway house, according to a news release. The ODOC is ending its contract with the Turley location and the Oklahoma Halfway House in Oklahoma City.
They say it's because more inmates are eligible global positioning system supervision after changes to state law.
Turley currently houses 38 inmates with a capacity of 180. Those inmates will be moved to Catalyst Behavior Services in Enid, the release states. ODOC said the typical inmate is serving time for nonviolent crimes, and all are close to finishing their sentences.
The Department of Corrections states that GPS supervision lets qualified inmates finish their sentences under supervision while working and being with their families.