OKC Man's Restored 1964 Chevy Bel Air Stolen From Storage Facility
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police need the public’s help identifying an alleged thief and locating the unique car they are accused of stealing.
The classic car was taken in late March from a storage facility near Southwest 79th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
The owner Lombardo Mendoza purposely took out the car's battery before he stored it at this facility, but that did not stop the thieves.
“It’s unique. I haven’t seen another car like it anywhere in the city,” said Mendoza.
The baby blue 1964 Chevy Bel Air had been in Mendoza's family for 16 years.
“It was purchased by my stepdad and he passed already,” said Mendoza. “But we always worked on it.”
The last time he went to check on the restored classic, Mendoza said it was gone.
“I went and spoke to the manager and asked, ‘So where’s my car? He was like, ‘It should be there.’”
Mendoza was devastated when he realized the car had been stolen.
“It kind of felt like my heart sinking,” said Mendoza.
After watching the property's surveillance video, detectives learned the thieves were able to access the facility by using a key code at the front gate.
“We know there were at least two people involved, possibly three,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “The female in the photos that we released today is the one we really want to get identified.”
The woman and two others towed the Chevy behind a silver Dodge Durango.
“They basically just hauled it,” said Mendoza. “Took them 10 minutes.”
Police not only need to find the thieves, but they are asking the public to be on the lookout for the unique car.
Mendoza has put thousands of dollars into the car and countless hours of work, but the memories are priceless.
“I was actually going to pass it on to my boys,” said Mendoza. “Hopefully if I can get it back, they can probably still one day take their kids in it.”
If you have seen the car or recognize the woman in the photos call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.