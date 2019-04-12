News
Dump Truck Hits Tulsa Power Lines Causing Outages
TULSA, Oklahoma - A dump truck pulled down several power lines near 46th and Memorial Friday afternoon. The bed of the dump truck was up, snagging the lines behind the Bob Moore car dealership.
Public Service of Oklahoma said there are currently 43 people without power, and they are going to have to replace four poles.
The company was able to reroute power to most customers other than the 43. Estimated time of restoration is two 6:30 p.m.
About 500 customers are without power near 56th and Owasso. PSO said a switch burned up at that location, and power should be restored around 6 p.m.