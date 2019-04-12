News
Tulsa International Auto Show Underway At River Spirit Expo
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa's 2019 International Auto Show is taking place at the River Spirit Expo. This is the 102nd year for the event which is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma.
"It's really a great time if you're in the market or if you are just curious of what new vehicles look like today because the technology has changed a lot over the last few years - it's a great place to come take a look," said Bill Knight, president of Knight Automotive.
This year the show features the first full-size concept car model to ever be produced. The Tulsa Auto Show opened Friday and run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.