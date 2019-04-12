Soggy Weekend Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Get your rain boots and rain gear ready! We are in for very soggy Saturday weather in Green Country.
Scattered showers will spread from south-to-north across eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning, associated with a strong area of low pressure moving across the area. Rain will become nearly constant and steady by mid-day Saturday and into Saturday afternoon, with locally heavy rains expected.
Unfortunately, it will be very chilly and very windy here in Green Country as these Saturday rains continue. Temperatures look to hold in the lower 40s once the rain picks up, with northeast winds gusting 35 to 40 miles per hour by the afternoon and evening hours. One to 2 inches of rain looks to be common across eastern Oklahoma, with some locally higher totals possible that could lead to flooding in low-lying areas.
The one silver lining: There will be no severe weather risk for the large majority of our area. The one exception will be in extreme southeast Oklahoma, where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. But this system will produce much more widespread severe weather to our south across the ArkLaTex region on Saturday.
We may get a break in the rain sometime Saturday evening, but a final round of showers will fill back in across Green Country Saturday night with temperatures in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Precipitation will quickly move out of eastern Oklahoma Sunday morning, and thankfully we’ll get a chance to dry out to finish up the weekend with much warmer weather returning early next week.