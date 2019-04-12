News
Sand Springs Officers Training On New Computer System
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Sand Springs Police Department is getting a new computer system that will help officers do their jobs even faster.
Officers say the current system is at least 15 years old and makes it tough to get information quickly while officers are in the field.
They say the new system is easier to search and navigate and will be a game changer for the department.
"The current system that we use now is kind of antiquated, and it is hard to get information out of. It is not integrated with the dispatch," said Captain Todd Enzbrenner Sand Springs Police.
"The new system that we are going to, Motorola Flex, it has that capability."
Officers are training on the system now, and it is scheduled to go live in June.