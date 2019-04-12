News
Oklahoma Lt. Governor Turkey Hunt Brings The World To Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's governor and lieutenant governor were in Cleveland Friday, leveraging the state's great outdoors to lure in new business.
The 32nd Annual Lieutenant Governor Turkey Hunt rolls out the red carpet for out-of-state business professionals who have an interest in the outdoors.
"When you have fun events, people will come to fun events. And - yes - turkey hunting is really fun," said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell R-Oklahoma
The hunt brought in people from across the country, as well as Poland, Germany and Taiwan.