News
Tulsa Man Recovering After Being Shot Twice
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is recovering after being shot twice.
Police responded to a shooting at the Meadows Apartments in Tulsa on Friday afternoon. Officers say the victim was shot twice, once in each leg.
Witnesses described several suspects in a maroon 2000's Altima and possibly another sedan exchanging shots, according to police. Investigators said there were a number of shell casings from a large caliber handgun found at the scene. Harrison was transported to St. Francis Hospital.
The wounded man told police he didn't know the man who shot him.
Police say his injuries were not life threatening.