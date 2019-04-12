News
Rising Political Star Stacey Abrams Headlines Tulsa Lit Fest
TULSA, Oklahoma - A rising political star made a stop in Tulsa Friday night for Tulsa Lit Fest. Former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams was the headliner for the event.
Abrams lost last year's Georgia governor's race by just a point and a half.
She was selected to give the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union this year.
Some consider her to be in the running as a possible 2020 vice presidential running mate, but Abrams hasn't ruled out running for president.