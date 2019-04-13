In addition to soggy conditions, plan for chilly and windy weather too. Temperatures will generally hold in the 40s today, and northeast winds will also increase quite a bit with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour possible this afternoon into tonight! 1 to 2 inches of rain looks to be common from near Tulsa to the southeast by early Sunday morning, with lighter totals generally less than an inch expected northwest of Tulsa.