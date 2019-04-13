Soggy Saturday Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma
Our Saturday will eventually be turning soggy across Green Country!
A strong area of low pressure will usher in scattered showers first to southeast Oklahoma this morning, while we'll have some dry hours this morning across northeast Oklahoma. But rain will become much more widespread and constant this afternoon and evening across pretty much all of eastern Oklahoma, with some locally heavy rains expected.
In addition to soggy conditions, plan for chilly and windy weather too. Temperatures will generally hold in the 40s today, and northeast winds will also increase quite a bit with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour possible this afternoon into tonight! 1 to 2 inches of rain looks to be common from near Tulsa to the southeast by early Sunday morning, with lighter totals generally less than an inch expected northwest of Tulsa.
The one silver lining: There will be no severe weather risk for the large majority of our area. The one exception will be in extreme southeast Oklahoma, where an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. But this system will produce much more widespread severe weather to our south across the ArkLaTex region.
Steady rains will continue this evening and well into tonight as well on the backside of this strong system. Rain will come to an end early Sunday morning, and there could even be a *few* snowflakes mixing in early Sunday across extreme northeast Oklahoma. But we don’t expect any wintry accumulation or impacts as temperatures will be above freezing.
Thankfully we’ll get a chance to dry out to finish up the weekend with some sunshine returning by Sunday afternoon, and much warmer weather returning early next week!