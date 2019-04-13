News
Tulsa Family Cleaning Up After Fire Nearly Destroys Home
Saturday, April 13th 2019, 6:18 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family has a lot of cleaning up to do after a fire destroyed portions of their house on Saturday.
Tulsa Firefighters say they were called out to the home near East 59th and South Harvard around noon. A couple inside got out safely, and firefighters were able to contain the damage to about half of the house.
"We went in took an interior attack with a line off our truck. Got the fire put out fairly quickly, started our salvage operations and just in the process of cleaning up," said TFD Capt. Chad Miller.
A cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators think it started in a bedroom.