TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa family has a lot of cleaning up to do after a fire destroyed portions of their house on Saturday.

Tulsa Firefighters say they were called out to the home near East 59th and South Harvard around noon. A couple inside got out safely, and firefighters were able to contain the damage to about half of the house.

"We went in took an interior attack with a line off our truck. Got the fire put out fairly quickly, started our salvage operations and just in the process of cleaning up," said TFD Capt. Chad Miller.

A cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators think it started in a bedroom.