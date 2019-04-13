TPD: Suspect In Custody After Stabbing Manager At Dollar General
TULSA, Ok - A suspect is in custody after police say he stabbed a manager at the 11th Street Dollar General in Tulsa.
According to Tulsa Police, when officers arrived at the store they found the manager had been stabbed in the arm. Officers searched the surrounding area and found the suspect wearing bloody clothes at 1000 S. Garnett Rd. The suspect and a female accomplice were taken into custody.
The female accomplice told police she and suspect were attempting to shoplift when the manager confronted them. The suspect produced the knife and stabbed the manager but cut himself in the process. Police were able to recover the knife a backpack the suspect was wearing.
EMSA transported both the victim and the suspect to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.