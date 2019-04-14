Pleasant Sunday Weather For Eastern Oklahoma
After a water-logged Saturday in Green Country, we’re getting a chance to dry out to wrap up the weekend.
Sunshine will return from west-to-east this morning as this weekend’s storm system quickly shifts off to our east.
Our Sunday afternoon will turn out quite pleasant with highs in the lower 60s and plenty of sun! A steady northwest wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour will gradually diminish during the day, but that breeze will keep just a little chill in the air.
Our familiar spring warmth will rapidly return to kick off the work week! Steady south winds kick back in tonight and particularly on Monday, giving us a rapid warm-up from the 40s Monday morning to the upper 70s Monday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will steadily increase Tuesday, but we’ll have similar warmth with highs again in the upper 70s.
Our next shot at rain and storms arrives on Wednesday. A dryline looks to surge east across the state, potentially as far east as I-35. With deeper moisture and instability in place across eastern Oklahoma ahead of that dryline, we expect to see thunderstorms develop Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening across Green Country. Some of these could be severe. We’ll keep you advised!
Temperatures will take another tumble late in the week as a cold front sweeps through early Thursday, pushing our highs back below normal into the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday. But as of now we are seeing a nice warm-up back into the 70s for Easter weekend! Of course, we’ll keep you updated on the latest Easter forecast all week.
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!