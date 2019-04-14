News
Nowata Church Rebuilds After Fire
NOWATA, Oklahoma - A fire-ravaged Green Country church celebrated a rebirth Sunday morning.
This is what Nowata's Trinity Church looked like one year ago.
A fire started in the attic and quickly spread reducing one of the town's oldest church buildings to ashes.
On Saturday, church members cut the ribbon on their new home. More than one hundred people showed up to the dedication. Members presented some of the firefighters that were on scene a year ago with Bibles.