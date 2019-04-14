News
Oklahoma National Guard General Demoted After Alleged Affair With Married Subordinate
Sunday, April 14th 2019, 8:57 PM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma City, OK - The Army has stripped a star from a former general in the Oklahoma National Guard.
An investigation revealed Retired Brigadier General Robbie Asher (formerly Major General) had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate officer. According to documents obtained by USA Today, General Asher is also accused of improperly accepting gifts from the woman.