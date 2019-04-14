News
Oklahoma WWII Veteran Gets To Fly B-24 Bomber One More Time
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Green Country veteran is flying high, thanks to one of his neighbors.
Virgil Domino is no stranger to flying. He flew B-24s as a flight instructor during WWII. With the help of his neighbor of more than 40 years, Virgil got to fly in the "Diamond Lil" as it visited Tulsa.
"Sometimes we have the tendency to forget that our neighbor of 40 years or the guy in the nursing home who isn't saying much or the person sacking our groceries or owner of our company is a veteran. And sometimes it's just good to remember it and do something nice for him," said Corey Schoenewe.
The Commemorative Air Force's B-24 bomber flew in on Friday and ended its display at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum today
