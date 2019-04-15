TULSA, Oklahoma -  Jail records show Cesar Fernandez could be charged with first degree murder after at shooting at a bar. 

Monday is his first court appearance in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Stillhouse Bar and Grill near 91st and Memorial.

Police say two other people got into a fist fight inside the bar and it spilled outside.

Officers say Fernandez was not involved in the fight, but he pulled a gun and shot the victim who later died at the hospital.

Several witnesses held Fernandez down until police could show up.

The name of the victim has not been released. 

 