Post Office Open Late For Tax Day Deadline
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's time to turn in your 2018 taxes, and your local post office says its ready to help you meet the deadline.
If the post office receives your tax mail by 11 p.m. Monday, they say that it will have that all important April 15th postmark.
The airport station will extend their hours until 11 p.m.
If you don't have time to stop by early, there are seven self-service ship and mail centers located in the Tulsa metro area that are open for 24 hours.
USPS wants to remind you to check the last pick-up time on the collection boxes when mailing because mail sent after the last posted collection time will not be postmarked until tomorrow.
Each of those boxes are labeled.
If you need more time to file, you can receive a six-month extension but the tax extension deadline is also today.
The IRS estimates that 1 in 10 taxpayers will likely go on extension this year.