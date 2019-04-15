Buttigieg's campaign recently announced 64 percent of his total donations came from contributions of $200 or less. His husband Chasten, who has become a breakout Twitter sensation of the 2020 race, tweeted his thanks to donors, writing, "Thank you friends, we're just getting started." The small-town mayor acknowledged that while other candidates in the field may have outraised him this quarter, his number is a big deal for the "underdog project."