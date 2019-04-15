Tulsa Gas Prices On The Rise
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you've filled up recently, you may have noticed a spike in gas prices. Prices might drop some within the next month, but the relief could be short lived.
The national average for gas prices has skyrocketed 28 cents this past month.
Gasbuddy says right now Tulsa gas prices are nearly 22 cents higher than a month ago.
Prices jumped almost nine cents in the past week, with the average for a gallon at $2.53. In California, it's up 60 cents and forcing drivers to pay nearly $4 a gallon.
AAA says rising prices are due to three factors: a Midwest storm that cut off supply, a more expensive summer blend, and partial shutdowns of refineries.
AAA says gas prices will remain high for the next 2-3 weeks.
Drivers can expect to see a slight drop in May, but prices will still be high for summer travel.