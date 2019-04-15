News
Sand Springs Police Arrest High-Speed Chase Suspect
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs police have arrested a man they say led officers on a high-speed chase last Thursday.
Officers say Eric Staab and one other man ran from police after trying to steal an ATM from a gas station early Thursday morning. Police say the chase reached such dangerous speeds that they had to end it.
Officers later found the vehicle involved in the chase and arrested Staab Friday evening. He was booked into the Osage County Jail on complaints of eluding and endangering others.
His bail was set at $5,000.