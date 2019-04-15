Spanish Interpreters Available At 'Improve Our Tulsa' Town Hall Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa city leaders are looking for input about the city's "Improve Our Tulsa" program.
A second town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis and Clark Elementary School auditorium, 737 South Garnett Road.
Improve Our Tulsa is a streets and infrastructure program. City representatives will have presentations of citywide needs and priorities before a question-and-answer session.
Related Story: Tulsa Asking Voters To Extend 'Improve Our Tulsa' Tax
The money not only helps improve city streets but also police cars, fire trucks, snow plows and parks. A vote on the renewal will happen November 12.
Spanish language interpreters will be available at the meeting.
The largest Improve Our Tulsa street project completed so far is Riverside Drive between 24th Street and 33rd Place. Also completed are nearby rehabilitation projects on East 31st Street between Riverside Drive and Peoria Avenue, and on Riverside between Joe Creek and 81st Street.