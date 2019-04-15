News
Video Shows Arrest Of Tulsa Murder Suspect
Monday, April 15th 2019, 3:34 PM CDT
Updated:
Tulsa Police released video that shows the dramatic moments they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man and then leading officers on a chase.
Officers say Anthony Ahaisse broke into Gregory Collins trailer at the Cherry Hill Mobile Home park last month and shot the man several times. Police say the two men knew each other.
Related Story: Murder Charges Filed Against Tulsa Man After Deadly Shooting
Officers found Ahaisse driving 100 miles per hour, pulled him over and found a pistol and shotgun inside. He is now being held in jail for first degree murder, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, burglary and eluding.