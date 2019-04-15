Tulsa Man Charged In Wreck That Killed 70-Year-Old Grandmother
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police have made an arrest in the death of a Tulsa mother and grandmother. An affidavit of probable cause says two witnesses positively identified Dejuan Patrick Ray, also known as Patrick Juan Ray, as the man who left the scene of a fatal wreck December 5, 2018.
Police say Ray was driving a gray four-door Dodge Charger westbound on East Virgin Street when he failed to stop for a red light and crashed into Vernetta Colbert's car at North Peoria Avenue.
Colbert, 70, died at the scene.
Several people stopped to try to help Colbert, and police say two of those people identified Ray as the man who stopped at the scene but then left. One of the witnesses said she spoke to him and told him he ran the light, and he told her he didn't do anything wrong, the affidavit states.
Ray, 45, called in later that night to report his vehicle stolen, records show.
He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, failure to stop for a red light, driving under suspension and failure to carry insurance verification. He also had a warrant out for his arrest in an unrelated charge of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
He was booked into jail April 15, 2019.